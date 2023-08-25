SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! A slightly unsettled day ahead of us with the help of our monsoon flow.

The bottom line? Isolated storm potential mainly east of I-15 across Utah before we trend drier and warmer by the weekend.

Tropical remnants from Harold, which was a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, got caught up in southerly flow and brought increased moisture to Southern and Eastern Utah. The flash flood potential is still elevated today as most along and east of I-15 from southwest Utah up through Utah County and areas east have an elevated risk of excessive rainfall that could result in Flash Flooding.

Across the Mighty 5 and southern Utah recreation areas, there’s a probable chance of Flash Flooding, with the exception of Bryce Canyon and Zion, which fall into the possible category. It’s still wise to stay away from backcountry hikes that include slot canyons, normally dry washes and low-lying areas.

Outside of any wet weather today will bring partly cloudy skies to most while some will check in with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will continue to be below average with most seeing 70s and 80s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see mid to upper 80s while St. George reaches for the 90s this afternoon.

Overall, the best chance of wet weather finding you today is in the morning and afternoon. Past sundown the chance will gradually go down, with a change in the Utah weather pattern looming.

Monsoon moisture will finally begin to dwindle and rain chances will lower as we head into the weekend. On Saturday, there will be potential for isolated storms as daytime highs for most top out within a few degrees of seasonal norms. Storms would be tied to the higher terrain, but the chance some of those could roll into adjacent valleys exists.

Beginning Sunday and into early next week, as high pressure retrogrades over Utah, skies are looking mostly dry as daytime highs will range a few degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll be back in the low to mid-90s while St. George will climb back to triple-digit temperatures once again.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!