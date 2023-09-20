SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah! We will have another day with temperatures in the mid-80s once again for the Wasatch Front. Along the Wasatch Front, there is a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

The bottom line? Shower chances again on Wednesday, ahead of a big cold front.

Severe weather isn’t anticipated, however gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out of the strongest storms. The best chance for rain chances will stretch from the northeastern corner to the southwestern corner. For St. George, temperatures will be a tad warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Big changes to the forecast will start Thursday as a cold front crashes through the region. With this cold front, we can expect thunderstorms and colder temperatures. Thursday, for the Wasatch Front, temperatures will fall in the mid-70s for the high and for St. George only the lower-80s.

This storm system will drop in from the Pacific Northwest and to close the workweek, this system will also give us a good chance for scattered showers and storms to the northern two-thirds of the state. The main story with this storm though will be the drop we’ll see in temperatures. Friday looks to be the coolest day over the next seven days.

Highs on Friday for St. George will only top out around 79 while highs along the Wasatch Front dip into the mid-60s. Given the drop in temperatures and moisture potential, snow levels are expected to dip to roughly 9,000 feet. Above 9,000 feet, some minor accumulations can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned!

Just like a rollercoaster, by the weekend high pressure will settle back in and that should allow for temperatures to stay very fall-like across the Beehive State. In northern Utah, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday with 60s and 70s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies while southern Utah will see 60s and 70s on Saturday and 70s and 80s Sunday.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!