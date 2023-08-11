SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Monsoon moisture is in place, and that will mean today will bring the potential of seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms across the state today.

Not everyone gets wet weather today, but everyone has the potential. Overall, the best chance of seeing wet weather will be in the high terrain, but some storms will have the potential to move down into our valleys as well.

While severe weather isn’t expected, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, capable of heavy rain and gusty winds.

It will be another day when flash flooding will be possible in southern Utah, with it being more of a probability rather than a possibility at Capitol Reef and the San Rafael Swell. In these spots especially, avoid backcountry hikes that involve slot canyons. Across the rest of the Mighty 5 (other than Arches) and southern Utah recreation areas, Flash Flooding is possible.

Outside of any wet weather today, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will be almost a carbon copy of what we had yesterday, with most seeing 80s and 90s outside of mountain areas where we’ll mainly see 70s.

Good morning Utah and happy Friday! Today will bring the potential of isolated showers and thunderstorms across the state with wet weather favoring the high terrain. Daytime highs will range in the 80s & 90s for most today. #utwx pic.twitter.com/97UPTFgm5M — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 11, 2023

As we head into the weekend, we won’t see many changes for our Saturday as it will be another day with isolated storm potential statewide with daytime highs that will continue to mostly range in the 80s and 90s.

By the end of the weekend into next week, the forecast gets a bit tricky. That is because a trough coming in from the north could usher in more of a northwesterly flow.

If we get that northwesterly flow, the monsoon moisture will either be pushed down to southern Utah or get pushed away completely. This will result in drier skies and warmer temperatures, and at this point that looks more likely even though some models indicate the moisture will hold on.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!