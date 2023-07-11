SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Clear and calm skies again Tuesday morning with more hot and dry weather for much of the state this afternoon. The exception will be southeast Utah where isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as moisture rotates up from the southwest.

Bottom Line?! Few isolated storms for southeast Utah with hot and dry weather continuing for the rest of the state.

Storms will be possible for areas south of I-70 and east of I-15 with the higher terrain having the greatest potential for storms. Dry lightning and gusty winds will be a threat with storms, wildfire threats will be elevated where storms form. Otherwise, hot temperatures remain for the Wasatch Front with mid to upper 90s expected, and triple-digit heat for lower valleys of southern Utah.

As the week progresses, high pressure will continue to dominate our region. Expect hot, dry, and breezy conditions throughout much of the week. Over the next few days, the high-pressure system will gradually shift westward.

By Thursday and Friday, the ridge will be situated to the south and west of Utah, allowing for northwest flow to be in place over northern Utah. This will bring a slight decrease in temperatures to northern Utah. However, southern Utah will likely experience further temperature increases.

As we head into the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the western United States. This means even hotter temperatures are on the horizon. In Salt Lake City, we can anticipate temperatures nearing 100°F after a brief, minor reprieve towards the end of the workweek. However, in St. George, temperatures may exceed 110°F! Keep an eye out for updates and remember to stay cool!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!