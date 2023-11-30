SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! Over the last few days, the main story has been the strengthening inversions in our northern valleys, including the entire Wasatch Front, and today will likely be the peak of the poor air quality.

Most valleys will check in with moderate air quality, but for Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties, the air quality is expected to fall into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. For anyone who falls into this category, it’s important to limit time outside if you have to be outside.

For the rest of the state, we’ll see increasing clouds with temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday. Most will end up reaching the 30s and 40s for daytime highs with a few exceptions. For example, Vernal will only reach the upper 20s while St. George and Lake Powell will find their way into the 50s.

The influx of clouds will be in part brought by a system passing to our south. While this system won’t offer us much, a few stray showers can’t be ruled out in southern Utah this afternoon and evening.

By tomorrow, the weather story will turn from hazy to stormy as we have a few storm systems lined up which will move through the state between Friday and Sunday.

Tomorrow’s storm will bring a cold front that will traverse across the state bringing scattered showers statewide. For most from Cedar City northward, we’ll see snow showers while St. George will have the chance of seeing an isolated rain shower.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even as the cold front pulls away, we won’t be done with the wet weather by a long shot. Two more pieces of energy will dive in from the Pacific Northwest between Saturday and Sunday. This will help keep wet weather potential elevated, especially for the northern half of the state.

On Saturday, we’ll continue to mainly see valley and mountain snow. On Sunday, a southerly wind will help push up temperatures slightly meaning that in our valleys, including the Wasatch Front we could see a wintry mix rather than straight snow while heavy snow continues in the mountains.

Wet weather potential will stay high through Sunday night before high pressure looks to take charge by early next week resulting in calmer skies and near/slightly above average temperatures.

Our stormy pattern over the weekend looks like it will result in a healthy dose of moisture in central and northern Utah. The moisture will result in what will likely be the most significant snowfall of the season so far.

Between Friday and Sunday, our northern mountains could end up receiving between 15-30″ of snow while the upper cottonwoods and high Uintas could receive a foot and a half to three feet!

HERE WE GO! A series of storms are set to move into Utah tomorrow thru the weekend which will bring healthy moisture, especially to N. Utah. Still not to the point hi-res models can see the entirety, but here's what we're thinking for totals right now. HEALTHY for the mountains. pic.twitter.com/mzf512YrhQ — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 30, 2023

Given northern Utah will see the bulk of the moisture, the central and southern mountains won’t see as much, but snow is still expected with the central mountains likely picking up between 8-16″ while the southern mountains could see between 2-6″.

Mountain valleys, mainly in northern Utah will likely see between 8-16″ while our typically colder valleys, like Cache, and the benches in northern Utah could see between 4-10″. Northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front, could end up with 2-6″ while the I-15 corridor from Cedar City to Nephi could pick up 1-4″. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer to the storms arriving!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!