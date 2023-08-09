SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! As we round out the work week in the Beehive State, monsoon moisture will return to portions of southern Utah this afternoon.

The Bottom Line?! Afternoon thunderstorms, capable of producing torrential rains, are expected in southern Utah Wednesday.

This is just the beginning of what is expected to be an active end to the week with potential moisture lingering into the weekend, as well. For today, isolated thunderstorms are expected across the higher terrain in southwest and south-central Utah.

Flash flood potential is ‘possible’ for areas like Bryce Canyon, Glen Canyon, and Grand Staircase-Escalante NM this afternoon, and is ‘probable’ for Zion National Park. Calmer conditions are expected elsewhere with near seasonal temperatures for northern Utah while southern Utah will remain slightly below normal with the increased moisture.

By Thursday, moisture values are set to increase, nearly statewide, and more scattered to numerous thundershowers are expected. Central and southern Utah are poised to see the brunt of the storms with a slight chance over northern Utah beginning Thursday.

Storm potential will peak on Thursday statewide with less moisture hanging around into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm over the weekend with near seasonal highs expected for the state.

