SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It’s a calm start to Monday with mainly clear skies across the state.

The Bottom Line?! Hot, dry, and windy conditions over southeast Utah will keep Red Flag Warnings in place.

A smidgen of lingering moisture will generate a few isolated showers or storms, mostly occurring over elevated areas in the northeastern part of Utah. There’s also a slight possibility of some late afternoon or early evening showers starting in Juab, Millard, and southern Tooele counties. Temperatures will be consistent with what we’ve been seeing the past few days, highs are expected to climb to the upper 80’s for the Wasatch Front, low 100’s for St. George.

Tonight, a weak low to the northwest will form and impact weather over northern Utah tonight through Tuesday morning. The low will track east through southern Idaho and clip areas of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming. As a result, the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms has significantly increased during that time for those areas, especially north of Interstate 80. Temperatures will drop on Tuesday as a result of the passing storm where mid 80’s are expected for daytime highs along the Wasatch Front.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The strengthening difference in air pressure will also cause windy conditions in areas prone to wind in southern Utah on Tuesday afternoon, with local wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 45 mph. Fire weather will be elevated during that time in southern Utah and alerts are already in place.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast, the weather pattern will change from a steady westerly flow to a southwesterly flow as a ridge centered over western Texas and a trough off the west coast influence the weather. This change will bring a return of moist air moving from the southwest into the desert southwest region, leading to a chance of precipitation every day.

The highest chances of rain are expected across the southern half of Utah, primarily late Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures are expected to climb to near seasonal averages for northern Utah for the latter half of the week while southern Utah will drop slightly below average.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!