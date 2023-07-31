SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! It’s shaping up to be another active day in the state where monsoon showers and thunderstorms are increasing in coverage this afternoon.

As we progress through the week, the increased rain possibilities bring a welcome respite from the heat for most of the state. However, at the start of the workweek, temperatures will still lean towards the warmer side with highs close to seasonal averages for most areas.

This afternoon and evening, monsoon moisture from the south will flow in, resulting in widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region. This surge in thunderstorm activity will lead to an elevated risk of flash flooding, particularly in the southern part of the state.

Popular recreation areas such as Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Zion National Park, San Rafael Swell, Grand Staircase, and Glen Canyon could be affected.

To ensure safety, it is crucial to avoid flood-prone areas. Stay vigilant for flash flood warnings and make sure to have access to weather notifications if you plan any hikes. Areas susceptible to rain, like those recovering from recent wildfires, narrow canyons, dry riverbeds, and smooth rock regions, should also be avoided.

The dominant ridge of high pressure that has been in place will shift eastward, allowing for increased moisture in the region. The sub-tropical air brought in by this pattern will keep healthy chances of storms and some cooler temperatures through midweek.

By Wednesday, temperatures along the Wasatch Front are expected to drop into the comfortable mid-80s, rebounding to near 90 degrees by the end of the week. Even in St. George, temperatures will experience a welcome cooldown. Daytime highs will fall below 100 degrees for midweek with mid-90s expected.

Towards the weekend, a westerly flow will aid in cutting off additional monsoon flow. Drier air from the west will clear out and lingering moisture Thursday into Friday. This westerly flow is expected to remain in place over the weekend and help keep temperatures slightly cooler than normal up north, it may even bring some showers to northern Utah early next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!