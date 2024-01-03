SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Good morning, Utah! Another hazy start to your day with patchy dense fog along the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning. The good news is that an incoming storm system this afternoon should help clean out the worst of our air and bring some moisture back into the state.

Bottom Line?! Out with the haze and in with several rounds of wet weather for the state; periods of snowfall are expected into next week.

The moisture this afternoon and evening will bring scattered rain and snow showers to much of state with the central and southern areas seeing the brunt of the moisture. Given our temperatures, this will start as valley rain and mountain snow, but we could be seeing straight by early Thursday morning, outside of lower elevations in southern Utah.

Snow accumulations through Thursday will again favor the southern half of the state. The southern and central mountains could receive between four to 10 inches while valleys could get between a trace to four inches. St. George is expected to see mainly rain. In Northern Utah, the chance of seeing any snow lessens the further north you go, but northern mountains could see up to three inches while the Cottonwoods could see up to seven inches.

If northern valleys get snow, minor accumulations can’t be ruled out. Even though accumulations in valleys are not likely to be significant, tricky travel conditions will be possible, especially on Thursday morning.

Even if we don’t see that much moisture in northern Utah, winds should kick up enough to help give us relief from the inversion haze. Temperatures will also begin to ease down across the board. More active weather will be coming our way as well with a weak system on Friday, then it’s becoming increasingly likely we will see a strong storm drop in from the northwest over the weekend.

This storm looks like it will bring significant snowfall to the mountain areas with a good chance of snowfall for the valleys, as well. We’re still a few days out from the active weekend weather, however, early estimates are indicating that we could be looking at feet of new snow for some of the northern mountain areas, finally!

We’ll also see another drop in temperatures over the weekend with the overall trend going below seasonal norms!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!