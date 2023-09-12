SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Are you ready for some change? The chance of storms increases today due to an influx of moisture and an area of low pressure coming in from the west.

The bottom line? Storm potential increases statewide with temperatures cooling closer to seasonal norms.

After some isolated nocturnal showers, you can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in southern Utah with isolated storms in northern Utah, and a slight chance of active skies for the Wasatch Front. Given the thunderstorm potential, the risk of Flash Flooding at most of our southern Utah recreation areas and Mighty 5 is “possible” today.

Recreation areas in southeastern Utah including Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and the San Rafael Swell have a more elevated risk of landing these areas in the “probable” category. Given the risk, be weather aware, and stay out of low-lying areas like slot canyons and normally dry washes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Speaking of moisture, we are getting ready to close out the water year which runs from October 1st to September 30th. St. George has already broken the all-time record already collecting 15.79″ of rain, more than six inches above their typical average of 8.08″ September alone has brought almost 4″ to St. George, which is typically half of the water they receive in a regular year.

Wet weather potential will be sticking around through Thursday, with a slight or isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm for the Wasatch Front. Temperatures will also be easing down.. Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly cloudy down south with temperatures that come in near or slightly below average.

St. George likely leads the way with low 90s while Cedar City will manage upper 70s. A cold front pushing through the state will cool us toward the end of the work week. By Thursday we’ll see mainly 60s and 70s in northern Utah with 70s and 80s down south with St. George holding steady, around 90. By the end of the workweek into the weekend high pressure looks to settle back in. This will result in a sunny and seasonal weekend.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!