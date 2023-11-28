SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday Utah! Weather-wise, we’re not going to see too many changes compared to what we had yesterday.

That means it will be a cool/chilly day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state as most climb to the 30s and 40s for daytime highs with a few exceptions, like in St George where we’ll see 50s.

In our northern valleys, most notably along the Wasatch Front, inversions continue to strengthen meaning more haze. From Cache Valley down through the Wasatch Front, moderate air quality is expected. Tonight will be similar to last night as well, however, it will be a fraction warmer even though most will still end up in the teens and twenties.

Our quiet weather so far this week has been the result of high pressure being in charge. That high pressure is beginning to move to the east which will result in changes in the coming days. For the middle of the week, a storm system will likely pass to our south.

This storm may get close enough to produce a few showers in southern Utah and the high country across the state between late Wednesday and Thursday. For everyone else, we’ll see more clouds and it’s unlikely the haze in our northern valleys will clear.

By Thursday, the current forecast has all of our northern valleys in the moderate air quality range with a chance the Salt Lake Valley will move into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Given a shift in the wind between Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will begin to trend down.

LOOKING AHEAD – Air quality continues to worsen along the WF & will likely continue thru Thursday, but there is relief on the horizon. From Friday to Monday a series of systems look poised to move through to bring good snow potential while ushering out the inversions. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Odp6h2bCU7 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) November 28, 2023

With high pressure out of the way, it’s becoming increasingly likely we’ll be moving into an active pattern from the end of the workweek through the weekend.

A few systems look poised to move through the state between Friday and Monday resulting in a good chance of wet weather, especially for the northern two-thirds of the state, relief from the haze, and decent snow for the mountains.

It’s still too early to talk about specifics when it comes to totals, but early returns suggest we could see at least a couple of inches in our northern valleys while northern mountains have the potential to see a foot or more. Stay tuned!

