SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! The upper-level low that kept us unsettled for the work week is pulling away from the region today and only leaves residual moisture in the NE corner of the state. The slight chance of a storm holds on over places like Flaming Gorge, the Uinta Basin, and SW Wyoming.

For a bulk of Utah, though, we close out the work week with copious amounts of sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures slightly below average temperatures along the Wasatch Front and seasonal for St. George.

Most will reach the 80s in northern Utah, with the upper 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Given the sunshine and near-seasonal temperatures, get outside and enjoy today.

Happy Friday! Going to be a beautiful day to close out the workweek with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for most as high pressure starts to settle in. Enjoy today because the start of July will be bringing the heat 🔥! #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/1057N9Vda0 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) June 30, 2023

We have now opened the door for high pressure to slide in heading into the weekend. This high pressure will bring sunshine, clear skies, and the hottest temperatures of the year. Daytime highs tomorrow will be roughly 3-5 degrees warmer than today under mostly sunny skies.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, it’s likely most of Utah will see highs in the 80s and 90s. Monday looks like it will be the warmest day as we’ll be square under the ridge of high pressure. Monday could bring our first 100-degree daytime high in Salt Lake City, the mid-90s in Cache Valley, and we could see a high near 110 degrees in St. George.

For the Fourth of July, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be quite as hot compared to Monday, as a weak low pressure weakens the high pressure by a fraction. Temps will come down by 3-5 degrees, but we’ll still be above average, with most seeing 80s and 90.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only a slim chance for a few stray showers over mountainous areas. What we get for the 4th looks like it will be on repeat through the middle of next week. For any outdoor plans coming up, be sure to consider the heat.

Stay on top of all of Utah's summer weather and weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online.