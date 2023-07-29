SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! Temperatures are looking sweltering.

However, there is some good news ahead. Not quite as hot of temps are in the forecast for Saturday, as temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, if not the low 100s. Daytime highs for Salt Lake will be around 103, and near 110 in St. George. Mainly sunny skies for the northern half of the state, but the further south you go, it will become partly cloudy. In the central and southern parts of Utah, there will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

As we head into Sunday, the influx of moisture will increase, and this as a result will increase the coverage of rain chances on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday look just as hot as Saturday. For Salt Lake, temperatures will climb to about 103 for the high, and for St. George, it will be close to 108. However, late Sunday, monsoonal moisture looks to return to the southern half of the Beehive State. As this occurs, temperatures will start to decrease as we will have better thunderstorm chances returning to the forecast.

By Monday, that moisture will make its way into northern Utah and stay through the middle of the week. This moisture will allow for better rain chances for the Wasatch Front and for Southern Utah. In addition to this, cooler temps are in the forecast. For high temperatures on Monday, for the Wasatch front, temperatures could be in the mid 90s. For St. George, around 102 will be possible.

However, computer model guidance suggests for the Wasatch front, temperatures could retreat into the upper 80s by Wednesday. For St. George, temperatures could fall out of the triple digits for the first time since June 30, when the high was 99 degrees. Highs for St. George next week look to be in the mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bottom line? Hot and for the most part dry heading into Saturday.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!