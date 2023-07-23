SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Pioneer Day weekend, Utah! After breaking record highs in Salt Lake City and Cedar City on Saturday, temperatures look to remain hot!

High pressure is continuing to bring the heat for our holiday weekend. Record-breaking heat is a possibility in St. George and in Salt Lake Sunday with the possibility of other heat records falling throughout the region. Due to the high heat expected through this weekend, the National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat warnings and advisories for a good chunk of the Beehive State. For Lower Washington County and Zion National Park, there’s an Excessive Heat Warning until Monday at 9 a.m. as highs could reach up to 113°.

Meanwhile along the Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County northward through eastern Box Elder County, including Tooele County, an Excessive Heat Warning will run until Pioneer Day at 9 a.m. as highs could reach as high as 105°. There’s also an Excessive Heat Warning in place for Lake Powell/Glen Canyon that will also run through Monday as highs may reach up to 108°. Heat advisories have been issued for other areas including the West Desert, Utah County, Cache Valley, Castle County, and San Rafael Swell. Within all these watches and warnings, the hot days look to continue.

Above-average heat looks to hang around for the work week. If you have any Pioneer Day plans, make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks if you are outside for extended periods of time. Thanks to a high-pressure system, we will see some moisture in the region, which will allow for slight rain chances. These rain chances will be sporadic throughout the area. Thunderstorms will be a possibility on Pioneer Day, so if you have any outdoor plans, make sure to keep an eye on the radar. Rain chances look to continue through Tuesday at the moment.

The bottom line? High pressure will be bringing the heat through the Pioneer Day weekend as we’ll flirt with records.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!