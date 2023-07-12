SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! The forecast doesn’t look like it will change much between now and the weekend.

The Bottom Line? A high-pressure system will cause temperatures to climb as we head towards the weekend.

Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will remain in the mid to upper 90s. However, for parts of Southern Utah, temperatures look to climb into the triple digits, once again. This will be a similar weather pattern to close out the work week.

As we head into the weekend, a high-pressure system will start to establish itself. Causing temperatures to climb even high. Along the Wasatch Front, we could see the upper 90s by the end of the weekend and maybe even the low 100s.

Highs in St. George will be even higher, with temperatures reaching the upper 100s and lower 110s. Maybe even as high as 113 degrees by early next week! Don’t forget to drink water, wear sunscreen and never leave children or pets in a hot car!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!