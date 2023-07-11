SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! For most, the weather won’t vary much compared to what we had yesterday. That means most will see mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures that range in the 80s and 90s for most, as some in southern Utah exceed 100 degrees, and it will be breezy as well.

The exception is that in southeastern Utah today, there is a slight risk for isolated showers and thunderstorms, generally south of I-70 and east of I-15.

Even in these areas, the chance of seeing wet weather is low, but given the potential today brings the “possibility” of Flash Flooding at places like Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, the Grand Staircase, Glen Canyon, and the San Rafael Swell. Given the potential, today would be a good day to avoid the backcountry, especially slot canyons.

Not only could isolated storms bring flash flooding potential, but a few isolated dry storms will also be possible, which could spark wildfires. In portions of western Utah and eastern Nevada, there’s an elevated fire risk due to gusty winds, drying fuels, and low humidity.

For the rest of the week, we won’t see much variability in our weather as high pressure remains in control. This means it will continue to be hot, dry, and breezy, with very low chances of any wet weather.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will continue to range in the 90s, with triple-digit heat expected to persist for St. George, Moab, Hanksville, and Lake Powell. The high pressure will gradually move westward in the coming days.

By Thursday into Friday, as it moves directly to our south, it will flatten slightly, allowing for temperatures in northern Utah to ease down slightly. In southern Utah, the temperature will likely continue to increase.

By this weekend, the ridge of high pressure looks to strengthen in the western United States. This likely results in even hotter temperatures as we move into the weekend and possibly the hottest temperatures of the year so far. By the weekend, we’ll likely be near or even above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City, while heat that exceeds 110 degrees in St. George is looking increasingly probable.

