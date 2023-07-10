SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Hot temperatures and breezy winds are, once again, in store on Monday.

Bottom Line?! Summer heat is here to stay, keep cool and hydrated!

Winds are expected to be the breeziest along southern portions of the state with daytime highs trending roughly 5 degrees above normal. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 90s for the Wasatch Front with triple-digit temperatures continuing for St. George.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and beyond, it will continue to be hot and dry. There is a high-pressure system in the southwest desert that will get stronger as the week goes on and gradually move westward. Early in the week, winds will remain elevated with areas of southern Utah seeing wind speeds of 15-25 mph. However, the winds will calm down after Tuesday. Towards the end of the week, the high-pressure system will shift back east, which means it will stay hot and dry throughout the week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We expect mostly clear skies because of the high-pressure ridge in place.

Temperatures will be around five degrees above normal. In most valleys of northern and central Utah, temperatures will range from the low 90s to the upper 90s. In Lower Washington County and Lake Powell, the temperatures will be over 100 degrees and could reach 110 degrees by the weekend.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be a weather system passing through the northern Rockies, which will bring a slight decrease in temperatures to northern Utah before they rise again over the weekend.