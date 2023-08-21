SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Strong wind and heavy rain remain in the forecast for Monday.

Bottom Line?! Strong winds for the western half of the state along with another surge of monsoon moisture statewide.

High wind warnings along western Utah will remain in place throughout the day and are set to expire at 9 p.m. tonight. Sustained winds of 25-40 mph are expected with gusts up to 60, possibly 70 mph. This will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, as well as reduce visibility in areas of blowing dust and debris.

In addition to the wind, showers and thunderstorms will be expected across much of the state and a moist southerly flow will continue to bring up monsoonal moisture. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages in southern Utah with the onset of moisture while highs along the Wasatch Front will approach average. This means that St. George will see highs in the mid-80s early in the week with upper 80s for the Wasatch Front. Temperatures will drop in northern Utah on Tuesday.

A good portion of southwest Utah once again finds itself facing an increased risk of flooding today, with a Flood Watch in effect through the evening. This alert extends from west-central Utah down to the southwestern regions. Vulnerable areas include slot canyons, dry washes, burn scars, and low-lying urban zones. “Possible” to “Probable” risks of Flash Flooding are expected across most southern recreational areas today, the exception is Arches National Park where flash flooding isn’t expected. Otherwise, it’s advisable to avoid backcountry hikes this afternoon and evening.

The long-range forecast shows this active pattern of monsoonal thunderstorms sticking around throughout the week. The best chance for storms will remain over the central and southern portions of the state with the usual areas prone to flash flooding needing to remain on alert. Northern Utah will see additional storm potential with the greatest risk remaining over the higher terrain.

I’m keeping a risk of isolated thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the week; however, it won’t be a washout of a forecast with periods of sunshine and cooler-than-normal temperatures.

For the weekend, moisture should decrease with rebounding temperatures. Fingers crossed!

