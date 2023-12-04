SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re coming off a stormy weekend, especially in northern Utah.

Snow totals mainly ranged between 2 to 4 feet, with some seeing over 4 feet, like in Little Cottonwood Canyon!



Precipitation totals were healthy with most spots seeing over a quarter of an inch of water while several areas picked up more than an inch, especially in the high terrain.



One thing to keep in mind is that with all the new snow, the avalanche danger remains high across the backcountry in northern Utah.

Updated totals after combing through the data this morning! Again, we love to see it! #utwx ❄️⛷️🏂 https://t.co/6X5zb4GQIF pic.twitter.com/fhvUl44xAM — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 4, 2023

As we go through Monday, we’ll hold onto a slight chance of light snow in the high country in northern Utah, but the chance will gradually dwindle as time moves on while valleys will stay dry as clouds slowly clear.



Daytime highs will run a little above average. In northern Utah, it will mainly be a mix of 30s and 40s while southern Utah will see mainly 40s and 50s.



St. George likely leads the way Monday coming in with a high of 60 under mostly sunny skies. Into the evening, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as lows drop to the 20s and 30s across the state with the high terrain dropping into the teens.

The high-pressure ridge will strengthen early in the week allowing for clear skies to take over on Tuesday. The ridge in place, along with snow on the ground in some northern valleys, will help inversions to settle in pretty quickly this week.



Plan on increasing haze in the northern valleys through midweek with moderate air quality forecast as temperatures range about 5-10 degrees above normal statewide.

If we do see inversions set up, it won’t last too long because there is already relief in the forecast.

Forecast models are showing another system sliding in from the northwest sometime Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to impact the northern half of the state once again while southern Utah will remain mostly dry.



This storm is likely to bring more fresh snow to our northern resorts and with colder air set to move, likely valley snow on Friday. Stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!