SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! High pressure is now in control. Temperatures will slowly start to climb back above average.

The bottom line? Calm weather for a few more days before our next storm system arrives later in the week.

In northern Utah, it will mainly be a mix of mid-40s and upper-40s while southern Utah will see mainly 40s and 50s. St. George likely leads the way today coming in with a high of 63 under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies as lows drop to the 20s and 30s across the state with the high terrain dropping into the teens.

With the ridge of high pressure in place, along with snow on the ground in some northern valleys, it will help inversions settle in quickly this week. Plan on increasing haze in the northern valleys through midweek with moderate air quality forecast as temperatures range about five to ten degrees above normal statewide.

If we see the inversions set up, it won’t last too long because there is already relief in the forecast. Computer models are already showing another storm system moving in from the Pacific Northwest sometime Thursday into Friday.

The storm is expected to impact the state’s northern half. Once again southern Utah will remain mostly dry. This storm is likely to bring more fresh snow to our northern resorts and with colder air set to move, likely valley snow on Friday. Stay tuned!

