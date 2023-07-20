SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! After severe storms impacted the Wasatch Front, a day of transition is ahead as high pressure starts to move back in. With lingering moisture, isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible.

However, the overall coverage will be down compared to the last couple of days. While the chance will be lower, it’s still important to be mindful of the weather for any outdoor plans this afternoon and evening.

Overall, the best chance of seeing wet weather will come to far northern Utah, northeastern Utah, and areas just south of I-70. For those headed to Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon, the Swell, and the Staircase, Flash Flooding will be possible today.

Daytime highs will also be similar to the last few days as well with near seasonal heat, but since it’s mid to late July, it will still be hot outside. It will be another day with near seasonal heat. In northern Utah, highs will reach the 80s and 90s for most as the Wasatch Front sees highs in the mid to upper 90s.

In southern Utah, it will be another day with predominately 90s and triple digits as St. George comes in just shy of 110.

By tomorrow, high pressure will re-establish control across the southwestern US, and the temperatures will begin to climb with quiet skies. By Friday through the Pioneer Day weekend, we’ll be looking at another bout of dangerous heat, similar to what we had this past Sunday and Monday. The National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat alerts.

For Lower Washington County and Zion National Park, there’s an Excessive Heat Warning that will run from Friday through Sunday as highs could reach up to 113 degrees.

Meanwhile, along the Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County northward through eastern Box Elder County, including Tooele County, an Excessive Heat Watch will run from Sunday through Pioneer Day on Monday as highs could reach as high as 104 degrees.

High pressure is starting to build back in and it will be bringing the heat for the Pioneer Day weekend. We're breaking down the details on midday, @abc4utah! #utwx pic.twitter.com/YDeG4ijCTN — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 20, 2023

There’s also an Excessive Heat Watch in place for Lake Powell/Glen Canyon that will also run from Saturday through Monday as highs may reach up to 108. Within all these watches and warnings, the hot days will also be combined with warm nights, meaning not much relief from the heat.

If you’re making your Pioneer Day plans, be sure to consider the heat. By Pioneer Day through the middle of next week, the high pressure keeping us hot and quiet will start to move eastward, allowing some moisture to filter in.

At this point, it’s still too early to say if we’ll have any significant wet weather potential, but at the very least, it should allow temperatures to ease down slightly even though it will still be hot.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!