SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We are drying out and there’s only a slight chance of a higher terrain storm in Iron County and near the Uintas. Flash flood concerns diminish and the weather story shifts to extreme heat for Pioneer Day weekend.

The bottom line? High pressure builds in the desert Southwest, and that means the heat will crank up in Utah for the Pioneer Day weekend.

Today, we welcome back triple digits to parts of Northern Utah, with our 21st back-to-back triple-digit day in St. George.

The reason? High pressure will re-establish control across the southwestern US and the temperatures will begin to climb with quiet skies.

Another stretch of dangerous heat, similar to what we had this past Sunday and Monday, is taking over yet again. The National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat warnings. For lower Washington County and Zion National Park, there’s an Excessive Heat Warning that went into effect this morning at 6 a.m. and holds until Monday at 9 a.m. as highs could reach up to 113 degrees.

Meanwhile along the Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County northward through eastern Box Elder County, including Tooele County, an Excessive Heat Warning will run from Saturday at 9 a.m. through Pioneer Day at 9 a.m. as highs could reach as high as 105 degrees. There’s also an Excessive Heat Warning in place for Lake Powell/Glen Canyon that will also run from Saturday through Monday as highs may reach up to 108 degrees.

Heat advisories have been issued for other areas including the West Desert, Utah County, Cache Valley, Castle County and San Rafael Swell. Within all these watches and warnings, the hot days will also be combined with warm nights, meaning not much relief from the heat.

While warnings are set to expire the morning of Pioneer Day, high heat sticks around. If you’re making your Pioneer Day plans, be sure to take the heat into consideration.

By Pioneer Day through the middle of next week, the high pressure keeping us hot and quiet will start to move eastward, allowing some moisture to filter in. There is a slight chance on the holiday and in the days following, we see some thunderstorms develop. At this point, it’s still too early to say if we’ll have any significant wet weather potential, but at the very least it should allow temperatures to ease down slightly even though it will still be hot.

Best advice? Stay weather aware, if thunder roars-head indoors

Stay on top of all of Utah's summer weather and weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online.