SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Active skies remain over much of the state as the surge of tropical moisture from Hurricane Hilary slides through the Western U.S.

The storm’s path directs the densest tropical moisture just west of the state. However, significant moisture is still forecast along areas of Utah, particularly along and west of I-15. The western half of the state has a good chance of seeing storms while the southwest region has a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

A good portion of southwest Utah finds itself facing an increased risk of flooding today, with a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday evening. This alert extends from west central Utah down to the southwestern regions. Vulnerable areas include slot canyons, dry washes, burn scars, and low-lying urban zones. The “Probable” risk of Flash Flooding persists only in Zion National Park today with all other recreational areas forecast as “Possible.” It’s advisable to avoid backcountry hikes this afternoon and evening.

Beyond the wet weather, the forecast presents partly cloudy skies in northern Utah, while the southern part will experience partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Daytime temperatures will resemble those of yesterday. For most areas, this means daytime highs ranging mainly in the 80s and 90s. Along the Wasatch Front, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, while southern Utah will see mainly upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

As Hilary continues to decay and slide north into next week, strong winds are expected along the western side of the state. High winds are expected Monday afternoon and evening for areas west of I-15 with wind alerts in place. Winds of 25-35 mph are possible while gusts could be as high as 60 mph. This will make travel difficult for high profile vehicles, as well as reduce visibility in areas of blowing dust and debris. In addition to the wind, showers and thunderstorms will be expected across much of the state and a moist southerly flow will remain in place.

After Hilary, high pressure to the southeast will continue to tap into sub-tropical air and keep potential storms in the forecast throughout much of the week with cooler than normal temperatures as well.

Bottom line?! Flash flooding remains a concern Sunday followed by strong winds early in the week.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online!