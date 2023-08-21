SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! It’s going to be an active day across the Beehive State with plenty of moisture in place thanks to the remnants of Hilary and monsoon moisture that continues to filter in thanks to a continued southerly flow.

Today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide with the best chance of wet weather going through the heart of the state. Along and east of the I-15 corridor, outside of easternmost Utah, there’s also a low-end marginal risk of severe storms today.

The main concern if we do see severe storms would be strong winds, but storms will also be capable of torrential rain. Overall, the best chance of wet weather will favor south-central Utah and the high country, but for most spots along and near the I-15 corridor, it’s better than a 1/3 chance this afternoon and evening.

Due to the heavy rain potential, a flood watch remains in effect from the central mountains, including eastern Juab & Millard Counties, down through southwestern and south-central Utah through this evening. Heavy rain may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, dry washes, burn scars, low-lying areas, and urban areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The risk of flash flooding is also elevated across most southern Utah recreation areas and most of the Mighty 5, with Arches being the only exception to that.

Thunderstorms that develop today will be capable of producing torrential rain. There's an elevated risk of excessive rainfall for most of central and western Utah with a FLOOD WATCH that's in place from SW to south-central Utah up through the central mountains. #Utwx pic.twitter.com/32ndFKR7Nb — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 21, 2023

To go along with the scattered thunderstorms today, it will be a windy day with the strongest winds likely to be west of the I-15 corridor. A high wind warning is in effect through 9 p.m. from the UT/ID line all the way down through Cedar City.

Within the warning, gusts may exceed 60 mph. While the winds won’t be as strong to the east of the warning, it will still be windy statewide, with widespread gusts expected to exceed 30 mph.

Outside of any wet weather today, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs that come in a bit below average across the board. Other than easternmost Utah, highs will mainly range in the 70s and 80s with mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front.

In St. George, we may only see mid-80s this afternoon. Even as we head into tonight, we’ll hold onto the chance of passing showers and thunderstorms as lows drop to near what we had last night.

The deep moisture in place will be sticking around as we move through the workweek. This means we’ll continue to hold onto the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide. Temperatures will continue to range below our seasonal averages, with highs along the Wasatch Front potentially dropping to near 80.

While we’ll hold onto wet weather potential for the week, we won’t see nonstop wet weather as there will be breaks. Also, some spots may only receive minimal moisture, while some areas receive multiple rounds.

By this weekend, moisture looks like it will finally begin to wane, which will result in lowering wet weather potential through the weekend as our daytime highs ease to our seasonal averages by the end of the weekend.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!