SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! The weather we saw over the weekend will carry over into today. That means mild with most checking in with daytime highs roughly 5-15 degrees above average.

Outside of the high country, most will top out in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance for a few showers in the high country in southern Utah, but again, most will stay dry. Tonight, it’s mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s.

The above-average warmth will hold on into our Tuesday, however, temperatures will ease down slightly ahead of an even bigger cool down by the middle of the week as a potent cold front moves in. Through the day tomorrow though, we’ll see increasing clouds up north with daytime highs that will run about 3-5 degrees cooler than today.

The cold front will then sweep through between Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll see a significant drop in temperatures and a good chance of wet weather across the northern two-thirds of the state.

By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will drop into the 40s and 50s for most in northern Utah, while down in southern Utah, highs will range in the 50s and 60s with a few spots like St. George only managing the 70s.

Given the cooler temperatures and moisture, above 8,000 feet we’ll see snow showers with accumulations likely above that in the northern half of the state. There is a chance that the snow level could drop between 7,000-7,500 feet between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, meaning we could see some snowflakes down in places like Park City.

Wrap-around showers will be possible through the first half of Thursday as we stay cool, but wet weather will begin to exit by the second half of the day into Thursday night. High pressure will build back in to round out the workweek as temperatures begin to moderate.

On Friday, highs will be about 5-7 degrees below normal compared to the 5-15 below Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will moderate to near seasonal norms over the weekend with mostly dry skies. That should lead to some great weather for the annual solar eclipse we’ll be able to see here in Utah!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!