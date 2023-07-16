SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! After a hot day yesterday, today will be even HOTTER as a dome of high pressure blankets the entire southwestern US. This will result in the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year.

Along the Wasatch Front, daytime highs will exceed 100°, Park City will likely see its first 90s of the year, Heber and Cedar City could hit 100°, and St. George will climb to near 115°. High pressure will also result in mostly sunny skies statewide. Both St. George and Salt Lake City have a good chance of either tying or breaking the daily heat record today. In Salt Lake, the record is 103°, while the record in St. George is 115°. This also puts us within striking distance of our all-time record highs with Salt Lake’s being 107° and St. George 117°, and if everything lines up just right, reaching those numbers can’t be completely ruled out.

We're still on track to tie/break daily temperatures records for our Sunday in Salt Lake & St. George, but we'll also be very close to all-time record highs as well with a chance we get there… Stay cool! #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/Hns2RVtFYd — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 16, 2023

We have several heat alerts in effect already, with various warnings and advisories going into effect this afternoon. Every warning and advisory will run through Monday evening. An excessive heat warning has already been put into effect in Lower Washington County, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon, Capitol Reef, and Lake Powell. Over the next couple of days, highs in these areas will reach up to 115° with very little relief expected at night with lows near 80. At Capitol Reef and the nearby vicinity, highs could reach up to 106°. For all the heat advisories in southern Utah, highs could reach as high as 105° both today and tomorrow.

There’s also an excessive heat warning for northwestern Utah including the Wasatch Front, western Box Elder County, and Tooele County. This will run from this afternoon through Monday as both days could see highs reach up to 104° while overnight lows will only drop between 75-80°. Within these heat advisories, highs may exceed 100°. Areas included in the heat advisories include eastern Box Elder County, the bulk of Utah not in warnings along and west of I-15, south central Utah, southeastern Utah, Grand County, the San Rafael Swell, the Sevier and Sanpete Valleys, and the Uinta Basin.

A trough tracking north of the Beehive State will take the edge off the heat Tuesday through the middle of the week with highs likely easing down by roughly 5 degrees in most spots. There’s also a chance with the trough that with a slight bump in moisture, we could see a few showers and storms, mainly in the high country. Temperatures unfortunately are likely to ease back up by the end of next week, which means for most, the next 7 days look hot and predominately dry.

For any outdoor plans in the coming days, it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat the heat like limit time outside, check before you lock your car, stay hydrated, find shady areas, keep pets indoors, and check in on neighbors and relatives. Stay cool!

The bottom line? A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing the hottest temperatures of the year so far as multiple heat alerts are in effect for most of the Beehive State.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!