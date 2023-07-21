SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! After a few unsettled days, we are drying out as high pressure begins to build in. While most get through the day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, there’s a slight chance of a higher terrain storm in southwestern Utah and northernmost Utah.

Flash flood concerns diminish, and the weather story shifts to extreme heat for Pioneer Day weekend. Today, we welcome back triple digits to parts of Northern Utah, with our 21st back-to-back triple-digit day in St. George.

Due to the high heat expected through this weekend, the National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat warnings and advisories for a good chunk of the Beehive State.

We'll be in record territory for this #PioneerDay weekend and will be within striking distance of all-time records, especially in Salt Lake 👀🥵🔥. #utwx pic.twitter.com/4OWS5zc0SX — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 21, 2023

For Lower Washington County and Zion National Park, there’s an Excessive Heat Warning that went into effect this morning at 6 a.m. and holds until Monday at 9 a.m. as highs could reach up to 113 degrees.

Meanwhile, along the Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County northward through eastern Box Elder County, including Tooele County, an Excessive Heat Warning will run from Saturday at 9 a.m. through Pioneer Day as highs could reach as much as 105 degrees.

There’s also an Excessive Heat Warning in place for Lake Powell/Glen Canyon that will also run through Monday as highs may reach up to 108.

Heat advisories have been issued for other areas, including the West Desert, Utah County, Cache Valley, Castle County, and San Rafael Swell. Within all these watches and warnings, the hot days (as high as 103 degrees) will also be combined with warm nights, meaning not much relief from the heat.

While alerts are set to expire the morning of Pioneer Day, above-average heat sticks around. If you’re making your Pioneer Day plans, be sure to consider the heat. By Pioneer Day through the middle of next week, the high pressure keeping us hot and quiet will shift eastward, allowing some moisture to filter in.

There is a slight chance on the holiday and in the days following, we see some thunderstorms develop. At this point, it’s still too early to say if we’ll have any significant wet weather potential, but at the very least it should allow temperatures to ease down slightly even though it will still be hot.

The takeaway for Pioneer Day on Monday? Plan for the heat and keep your eyes on the sky. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!