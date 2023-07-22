SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Pioneer Day weekend, Utah! High pressure is bringing high heat for our holiday weekend.

Record breaking heat targets St. George today and Salt Lake tomorrow with the possibility of other heat records falling throughout the region. Due to the high heat expected through this weekend, the National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories for a good chunk of the Beehive State. For Lower Washington County and Zion National Park, there’s an Excessive Heat Warning that went into effect this morning at 6 a.m. and holds until Monday at 9 a.m. as highs could reach up to 113°.

RECORD BREAKING HEAT?

We are looking at heat records falling in different parts of the state each day of the weekend. Peak heat for @Cityofstgeorge is Saturday & that could break the record.

Peak heat for SLC is Sunday & that could break the record. 🥵 #utwx pic.twitter.com/IwoDG0eQh7 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile along the Wasatch Front, from Salt Lake County northward through eastern Box Elder County, including Tooele County, an Excessive Heat Warning will run from Saturday at 9 a.m. through Pioneer Day at 9 a.m. as highs could reach as high as 105°. There’s also an Excessive Heat Warning in place for Lake Powell/Glen Canyon that will also run through Monday as highs may reach up to 108°. Heat Advisories have also been issued for other areas, including the West Desert, Utah County, Cache Valley, Castle County and San Rafael Swell. Within all these Watches and Warnings, the hot days (as high as 103°) will also be combined with warm nights, meaning not much relief from the heat.

While alerts are set to expire the morning of Pioneer Day, above average heat sticks around. If you’re making your Pioneer Day plans, be sure to take the heat into consideration. By Pioneer Day through the middle of next week, the high pressure keeping us hot and quiet will shift eastward, allowing some moisture to filter in. There is a slight chance on the holiday and the days following we see some thunderstorms develop. At this point, it’s still too early to say if we’ll have any significant wet weather potential, but at the very least it should allow temperatures to ease down slightly, even though it will still be hot. The takeaway for Pioneer Day on Monday? Plan for the heat and keep your eyes to the sky! Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bottom line? High pressure will be bringing the heat through the Pioneer Day weekend as we’ll flirt with records.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

