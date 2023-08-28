SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! High pressure is going to keep our weather mostly quiet today, but it’s going to be hot as well.

Most will see daytime highs roughly 5 degrees above average, meaning most of the state sees 80s and 90s for daytime highs. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see low 90s, while in St. George we’ll likely be just over the century mark. Skies will be mostly sunny across the state, with only a slim chance of a few stray showers and storms in northeastern Utah and SW Wyoming.

With high pressure in control the temperatures are set to climb even more for our Tuesday. Instead of daytime highs being about 5 degrees above average, most will see a high about 10 degrees above average. That will also subsequently put us in record territory for a lot of spots.

The Wasatch Front will see mid to upper 90s with a forecasted high so far of 98 in Salt Lake. The record tomorrow is 99 so we’ll be within striking distance.

In St. George, we’re forecasting a high of 105 when the record tomorrow is 107. Even in Park City, where the forecast is for 86, the record tomorrow is 87. These temperatures are more reminiscent of late July or early August rather than late August.

Like today, skies will be mostly sunny for most, but the difference will be windy conditions for most of northern Utah.

The winds we’ll see tomorrow will be in the buildup to a system brushing by the state on Wednesday. While we’re not likely to see any wet weather from the system brushing by, it will drag in a front, which will help ease the temperatures down.

On Wednesday in northern Utah, we’ll be close to seasonal averages while temperatures in southern Utah come down just slightly. By Thursday into Friday, the high pressure over us now moves east, allowing for more of a southerly flow. This will result in increasing moisture for the second half of the workweek as temperatures ease down to near-seasonal temperatures.

At this point, Friday likely brings us our best chance statewide, but heading into the Labor Day weekend, we’ll hold onto wet weather potential through Sunday with highs that will mainly range in the 70s and 80s statewide with some 90s down south.

