SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Our tale of two states continues with above-average heat and mostly dry skies up north while southern Utah gets monsoon showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance of wet weather will continue to be in the southern two-thirds of the state today, but some monsoonal moisture will try to sneak into northern Utah this afternoon. A few storms can’t be completely ruled out as far north as Salt Lake and Summit Counties, but any wet weather will generally favor the high terrain.

Down south, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. While severe storms are unlikely, some strong storms will be possible this afternoon and evening along and south of the I-70 corridor. Storms will be capable of gusty winds and heavy rain.

Good morning, Utah! Monsoon moisture will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in southern Utah once again with the risk of flash flooding. For northern Utah it's another day with low wet weather potential and above average warmth. #utwx pic.twitter.com/73J8T5boCy — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 15, 2023

For most of southern Utah, there’s a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. This means there’s a low-risk storm that will be capable of producing heavy rain that may result in flash flooding.

Like yesterday, the risk of flash flooding will exist across all southern Utah recreational areas and across the Mighty 5, as well. Outside of Glen Canyon, Grand Gulch, and Natural Bridges, flash flooding is more of a probability rather than a possibility.

On days where flash flooding is probable, it’s best to avoid backcountry hikes, especially ones that involve slot canyons, dry washes, and burn scars.

Outside of any wet weather, skies in southern Utah today will be partly to mostly cloudy, while northern Utah will check in with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Daytime highs will range in the 80s and 90s for most across the state. While that’s seasonal for southern Utah, highs in northern Utah will be roughly 5 degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see highs mainly in the mid-90s as Salt Lake hits 97 degrees.

By tonight, storms will begin to fade as lows drop to near what we had last night.

Wednesday will look and feel very similar to what we get today across the state. By the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend, moisture is expected to increase statewide and with the help of a trough coming in from the northwest, there will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms statewide.

We could also see a decent cool down with highs that could drop into the 80s for both Salt Lake and St. George by the end of the weekend.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!