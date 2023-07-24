SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday and happy Pioneer Day, Utah! Today will bring a mix of heat and thunderstorms. Daytime highs across the state will predominantly top out in the 90s and triple digits outside of the high country.

Heat alerts remain in place through this evening including the excessive heat warnings for northwestern Utah and Lake Powell and the Heat Advisories we have for Utah County, the west desert in Juab & Millard Counties, the San Rafael Swell, and the western Canyonlands. In these areas, highs will range between 98-105 today.

Meanwhile, moisture continues to increase from the south for the rest of the afternoon and evening, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide. Not everyone gets wet weather, but everyone has the potential of seeing a storm.

In northwestern Utah, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening. Today will also bring more of a probability than the possibility of seeing flash flooding at Zion National Park, while it will be possible at Bryce, Capitol Reef, Glen Canyon, the Swell, the Staircase, Natural Bridges, and Grand Gulch. In these areas, avoid backcountry hikes, especially those that involve slot canyons. Be weather aware for any late-day Pioneer Day activities.

HEADS UP – There's now a marginal risk (low-end risk) of severe storms northwestern #Utah including the bulk of the Wasatch Front this afternoon & evening. Main threat would be damaging wind gusts, but hail will also be possible. Be weather aware! #utwx pic.twitter.com/GqdekF4GeJ — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 24, 2023

Overall, we won’t see much change in our weather through midweek as high pressure remains to our southeast. That means more heat and isolated storm potential, even though moisture will gradually diminish over the coming days, meaning each day will see a little bit less than the day before.

Daytime highs will continue to run above average, but instead of highs being 10 degrees above average like this weekend, highs will be closer to 5-10 degrees above average.

By the end of the workweek into the upcoming weekend, moisture looks to become more limited as high pressure settles over the 4 corners.

Wet weather potential looks like it will be fairly limited as daytime highs continue mainly range roughly 5-10 degrees above average. For Salt Lake, that means we’ll settle into a stretch of daytime highs near 100, while St. George will range between 105-110 degrees.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!