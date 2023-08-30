SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the workweek. A cold front that worked through northern Utah last night will allow temperatures to be more seasonal up north today with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s.

The bottom line? The front that moved through last night will mean more seasonal temperatures today, but that front also brought in some wildfire smoke from our west.

Down south, the front won’t have much of an effect which means temperatures will resemble what we had yesterday with highs ranging about 5 degrees above average. Skies will be mostly sunny statewide with high pressure mostly in control, but the front that moved through opened the door to wildfire smoke from our west to move in, so along with the sunshine, it will be hazy today as well; especially in central and northern Utah.

The smoke won’t be long-lived, as by tomorrow a southerly flow returns which will help kick any residual smoke away. The southerly flow will stem from high pressure sliding away to our east combined with a low pressure setting up shop to our west, resulting in a typical monsoon setup and we’ll see increasing moisture as the workweek comes to a close.

Down south temperatures will ease down slightly tomorrow due to the increasing moisture while up north, where it will take longer for the moisture to arrive, temperatures will run about 5-7 degrees warmer than today. In southern Utah we’ll see a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms then by tomorrow evening, there will even be a slight chance up north.

Moisture will continue to increase from Thursday night into Friday and by Friday afternoon, we’ll be looking at a good chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide. Heading into the Labor Day weekend, we won’t see many changes with the overall setup.

We’ll hold onto wet weather potential and the chance for storms lingers through the holiday with temperatures that will gradually be easing down each day from Friday through the weekend. By Labor Day on Monday, we could see mid-70s in Salt Lake and mid-80s in St. George! Past Labor Day we’ll likely settle into a drier and more seasonal pattern.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!