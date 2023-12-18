SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The poor air quality will stick around the Wasatch Front for another day as inversions remain strongly in place.

Bottom Line?! Air quality remains an issue along the Wasatch Front and may see slight improvement by Wednesday.

Patchy dense fog is also impacting portions of northern Utah, with visibility down to ¼ mile, and freezing fog is capable of producing very slick conditions as surfaces may become icy. As the inversions remain in place, temperatures will continue to be impacted in the low valleys. Areas, where dense fog will remain through early afternoon, will also limit temperatures by a good 10 degrees or so from what’s forecasted. Daytime highs should be near 40 degrees for the Wasatch Front with highs near 60 degrees for St. George.

Southwest flow will increase on Tuesday and should aid in increasing moisture into the state, along with warmer temperatures. The increase in moisture is expected to be fairly limited and will likely generate a chance of a few mountain snow showers. The valleys could see a few rain showers as well, although any measurable amounts are expected to be light.

The best chance of moisture arrives on Wednesday in the southern half of the state while northern Utah could see a few sprinkles. The weak low-pressure system sliding through Wednesday may help clean out some of the bad air. However, with the persistent inversion building over the past week, there’s a good chance that it won’t mix out our inversions in the northern valleys. Haze will likely continue for the end of the work week with a chance of isolated showers remaining in southern Utah.

Even bigger changes are forecast to move in for the holiday weekend. The forecast is still far enough out that we will have to monitor it closely, but it’s looking like a stronger storm system should sweep out the bad air on Saturday and bring rain and snow showers to the Wasatch Front. It’s even looking like we could see a quick change over to snow into early Christmas Eve.

The system isn’t looking all that impressive as far as moisture goes, depending on the guidance you look at, but there’s a chance it could bring a little bit of the white stuff just in time for Christmas. Stay tuned!

