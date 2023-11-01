SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy November, Utah! As we leave October with a chilly goodbye, November welcomes us with seasonally average temperatures, although still on the cooler side today.

The bottom line? A gradual warm-up continues into the second half of the week, as we start the month on a dry note.

Looking back at October, we came in above average for our average temperature with 56.4 degrees above the 30-year average of 54.6 degrees and thanks to a few healthy storm systems, Salt Lake City recorded a precipitation total of 1.97 inches, surpassing October’s average precipitation of 1.38 inches.

Today, it’s going to be a fairly quiet weather day to start off the month, as our warming trend continues. Daytime highs tomorrow will be within a few degrees of seasonal norms with more pushing into the 50s and 60s. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. By Thursday we’ll see highs return to the 60s along the Wasatch Front and 70s down in St. George.

With high pressure in control, we have arrived at the time of year when inversion has made a comeback. Many of our valleys will have a hazy appearance, and elevated particulate matter is forecast to pop up in Salt Lake, Utah and Davis counties.

Moderate air can be expected in these spots, and we will see a few valleys hold onto compromised air through the end of the work week. A more active pattern into the weekend should help mix and clear the haze. While we may see some moisture potential from Friday into the weekend, bigger changes could be looming into next week. We will see how our storm pattern evolves and keep you posted.

