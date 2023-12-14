SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Wednesday, a low-pressure system to the south of Utah caused downslope winds and gusty conditions for the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning.

This blew away some of the persistent stagnant air and weakened the inversion, allowing for a brief break from the particulate matter and other pollutants building in the valleys. However, the break from poor air quality is short-lived as a high-pressure system moves into the region, bringing cool sinking air and stable conditions.

The bottom line? High pressure remains in place, and poor air quality is in store as valley inversions hold.

Stability this time of year generally indicates worsening air quality. The high pressure is here to stay through the rest of the week which will lead to strengthening inversions and deteriorating air quality. The Department of Environmental Quality calls for moderate air quality for nearly all of northern Utah, excluding higher elevations like the Wasatch Back and Uintas.

While the high pressure indicates an inversion, it also brings warming temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to slowly rise through the workweek and into the weekend, but the inversion may hinder daytime warming, which could mean little variation in temperature from today.

Thursday’s daytime highs on the Wasatch Front will reach the low 40s, which is a few degrees above the average this time of year. St. George cools off Thursday, with highs expected to taper in the mid-50s. Utahns across the state can enjoy mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the workweek.

This pattern will hold strong through the weekend and air quality is likely to continue declining.

Get your latest weather updates from 4Warn Weather on ABC4 both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!