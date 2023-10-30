SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It’s another frigid cold start to the day with temperatures feeling more like winter than fall across the state.

Bottom Line?! Another day of well-below-normal temperatures today with some warming into Tuesday.

A cold northerly flow remains in place which will keep our daytime highs in similar ranges to Sunday, roughly 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. Highs will, once again, be in the 40s along the Wasatch Front with mainly sunny skies. In St. George, temperatures will climb into the low 60s by the afternoon after a freezing start with lighter winds settling in.

As we head into Halloween, high pressure will be in place over the region allowing for sunshine to continue and a gradual warmup in temperatures. Tuesday will bring slightly warmer conditions statewide with highs only 5 degrees cooler than seasonal averages with normal temperatures returning on Wednesday.

Trick-or-treaters will have dry weather as they head out but will likely need some warmer clothes in northern Utah as temperatures will fall into the 40s after sunset.

Dry weather will likely continue into the latter half of the week with some high clouds passing through. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday with some slight changes heading into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend to slightly above normal levels, low to mid-60s are expected along the Wasatch Front.

The main reason for the warmth will be due to southwest flow increasing ahead of a few weak systems grazing northern Utah. There’s a slight chance of showers for northern Utah beginning on Friday that will linger into Sunday. Very little moisture is expected to make it into Utah at this point as the bulk of moisture is expected to remain to the north. Stay tuned.

