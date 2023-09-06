SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the workweek, and it’s going to be a beautiful day.

We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Beehive State, with only a slim chance for a few stray showers and storms in the northwestern corner of our area.

Compared to yesterday, we’ll be a bit warmer, with daytime highs reaching the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front, while St. George is expected to climb into the low 90s. For most, we’ll be within five degrees of seasonal norms.

As we move into the second half of the workweek, high pressure will be the main controlling feature in our weather pattern. This will result in mostly dry skies with daytime highs that climb a little bit each day.

Thursday will keep highs close to our seasonal averages, while Friday into this upcoming weekend will see highs that range slightly above average. By Friday, we’ll see highs that mainly reach the 70s and 80s (mid to upper 80s for the Wasatch Front) up north, with 80s and 90s expected down south.

Over the weekend, little change to the weather pattern is expected, with ample sunshine and near seasonal highs. There is a chance we will see some moisture sneak into southern Utah, but at this point, if we do see any wet weather, it likely favors the high terrain.

By next week, the ridge overhead should start weakening some, and temperatures are expected to return to near seasonal averages. We may even see enough moisture for a few isolated showers by midweek.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online.