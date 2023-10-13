SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We had a frigid start to the day for some and cold temperatures for all as we close out the work week.

Bottom Line? A gradual warming trend is underway with high-pressure building and a stretch of dry days ahead.

The storm that brought healthy valley rain to our valleys and early-season snow to our mountains has moved on! The cold Autumn storm system pulled away from Utah overnight, and drier conditions are on deck for our Friday.

The Freeze warning has expired, but following our cold start high temperatures will stay below average today. High pressure is building but we will see the Wasatch Front running between five and eight degrees below seasonal norms. High pressure will assist with providing dry weather to wrap up the work week.

In addition to the dry air moving in, temperatures are set to return to near-seasonal norms over the weekend before climbing above average into early next week. October warmth makes a return!

High pressure delivers favorable conditions for the annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. During this event, the moon will partially obscure the sun, offering an exciting celestial view. As the eclipse passes over Utah on Saturday morning, northern Utah will enjoy temperatures in the upper 60s, while southern Utah will experience highs in the upper 70s. Current forecasts suggest mostly clear skies with only high clouds moving through, should be good weather for viewing the eclipse at this point.

Dry and warm weather will return for the next work week as well with slightly above normal temperatures returning to northern Utah. Make sure you grab your eclipse glasses for this rare celestial event!

