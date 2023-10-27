SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It was a frigid start to the day for many, with the Freeze Warning for the Wasatch Front, Tooele/Rush valleys, Utah County and parts of Box Elder County expiring at 9 a.m.

The bottom line? A chilly and quiet Friday with a weekend cold front to bring impacts to parts of the state.

We felt a bit of weather whiplash from Wednesday to Thursday, and we will close out the work week with below-average temperatures following the passage of a cold front through the state. Expect a calm, but relatively chilly day in northern Utah with highs that will be about 10 degrees below average, which is 61 degrees in Salt Lake City. In central and southern Utah a few showers can’t be ruled out, otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies that run about 5 degrees below seasonal norms.

Heading into the weekend, another cold front will move in from the north. This will send temperatures down even more compared to what we’re seeing out there currently. Moisture with this front looks limited so it’s not likely to be a repeat of what we’re seeing today. There will be some potential for showers though with the best chance coming to our mountains and areas east of I-15.

Daytime highs in northern Utah will be in the 30s and 40s over the weekend while just about all of southern Utah outside of the high country will see 40s and 50s. Even St. George on Sunday will see a high in the upper 50s while it will drop into the 30s at night. For the rest of the state, lows will mainly be in the 10s and 20s over the weekend.

After a weekend that will feel more like late November, high pressure will bring calm skies and a gradually warming trend into next week. It will still be chilly through the first half of the week, but at this point, Halloween looks good with a high in the 50s in Salt Lake while St. George will be in the 60s. If you head out trick or treating late on though, it will be cold! Coats with costumes, but dry skies for a spooktacular night!

