SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! We’re starting off the day with bitter cold temperatures and mostly clear skies.

The coldest air of the season has arrived with the passing of Saturday’s cold front. Temperatures will remain below average into the afternoon with a cool northwesterly flow in place. Daytime highs will remain in the 40s this afternoon along the Wasatch Front with highs in the 50s for St. George. Winds will remain elevated in southern Utah with the wind advisory expiring later this morning.

While the daytime highs will be well below average, the bigger story will be the overnight lows. Temperatures tonight will be even a touch colder than this morning. Plan on lows in the teens and twenties for most spots across the state with the Wasatch Front expecting mainly mid 20s. Extreme southern Utah, including lower Washington County, will even flirt with overnight lows at or just below freezing tonight into Monday. A freeze warning is in place for the county with temperatures down to 28-32 degrees into Monday morning. Another freeze alert for the southeastern valleys of Utah is also in place, lows could plummet into the teens and twenties. This includes areas such as Moab, Blanding, Castle Valley, and Canyonlands National Park.

After a weekend that will feel more like late November, high pressure will bring calm skies and a gradually warming trend into next week. It will still be chilly through the first half of the week, but at this point Halloween looks good with a high in the 50s in Salt Lake while St. George will be in the 60s. If out trick or treating later on though, it will be chilly! Coats with costumes, but dry skies for a spooktacular night!

Bottom line?! Freeze warnings remain in place tonight for many southern Utah valleys, ending the growing season there.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!