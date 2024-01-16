SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Our storm cycle has wrapped up and we had some massive mountain snow totals since Thursday!

More than four feet stacked up at resorts like Alta, Snowbasin, Brighton and Powder Mountain. We saw a lot of snow in a rather short amount of time, and as a result, avalanche danger remains high for mountains throughout the state. An Avalanche Warning was in effect until this morning, but even without a warning, the backcountry presents serious danger. Please stay off slopes less than 30 degrees!

The bottom line? Frigid temperatures ahead of what will be a quiet and chilly Tuesday before our next storm arrives on Wednesday

It’s been a very frigid start to the day, as arctic air clipped the northern half of the state, sending temperatures tumbling.

After our very cold start, today will end up being a cool and chilly day with temperatures that will be similar, if not a little cooler compared to what we find today, so you can expect low to mid-30s along the Wasatch Front and 20s in places like Logan and Vernal. Highs in St. Goerge will hit the low 50s and that will be the warm spot in the state.

The calm conditions won’t last too long though as our next storm is set to move in between tonight and Wednesday. This storm will bring widespread moisture to central and northern Utah with what will likely be another healthy dose of snow for the mountains. The forecast gets tricky in the valleys though as this storm will also drag in some milder temperatures. Some valleys in northern Utah could end up seeing mostly rain while some typically colder valleys see a couple inches, plus.

Right now, the mountains have the best chance of picking up additional snow, while valleys will see varied precipitation types. With cold air in place for the Northern Wasatch Front, this will likely be a straight snow event with 1-3″ expected from Cache Valley to Weber County. The southern Wasatch Front will most likely see rain and up to 2″ of snow. Cache Valley and the benches could see 3-6″, mountain valleys in Northern Utah will see 5-10″, with the Northern mountains seeing a fresh 8-16″ with lesser amounts in the central and southern Utah high country.

Skies calm back down for the end of the workweek with temperatures near or slightly above average before we bring back some wet weather potential over the weekend.

We will continue to monitor each system and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!