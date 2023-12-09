SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! What a storm! A robust cold front swept through the state Friday bringing mountain and valley snow accumulations with bands of lake effect snow impacting parts of Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties throughout the evening.

A duo of cold fronts brought more than two feet of snow to Little Cottonwood Canyon! Avalanche danger will likely rise today, but considerable danger has lingered in the Wasatch all week. There are a few backcountry closures as a result of this heavy snow.

Iconic little storm that keeps giving..

The latest snow totals coming out of yesterday's weak storm and today's healthy hit.#utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/6T2a0yCCVK — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) December 9, 2023

Snow tapered off overnight, but it was a frigid start to our Saturday! High temperatures will run below average statewide with highs in the 20s and 30s in northern Utah and with 30s and 40s for most down south. St. George will only manage the upper 40s. Skies calm today with only a slight chance of a stray snow shower in the high country and with cold temperatures staying in place. As we round out the weekend and move into early next week, temperatures will look to rebound and stay steady near seasonal averages. While the chance of any wet weather looks low, we could see a few showers on Sunday and Tuesday with a couple of weak systems that could brush northern Utah. Temperatures will stay close to average for this time of year along the Wasatch Front.

The bottom line? Frigid start to the weekend with dry skies returning.

