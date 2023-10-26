SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Most of the wet weather comes to an end tonight as the core of the cold air settles in, dropping most Utahns into the 20s and 30s.

What a difference a day makes! A cold front is currently moving through and ushering in significantly cooler temperatures statewide. Most of the moisture from this morning has come to an end in northern Utah, but a few light lingering snow showers can’t be ruled out in the high country through the afternoon.

In central and eastern Utah, a few showers will also be possible through the middle of the afternoon. Skies will gradually clear for most spots as temperatures will be well below average across the northern two-thirds of the state.

In northern Utah, highs will mainly range in the 30s and 40s. Central Utah will be in the 40s and 50s. In southernmost/southeastern Utah where it’s going to take a little while longer for the front to move in, afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Into tonight, the big story will become our temperatures. As the colder air settles in, we’ll see temperatures plummet tonight, likely to be the coldest temperatures we will have seen so far this season. For most across the state, lows will bottom out in the 20s and 30s with places like the Wasatch Back potentially dropping into the teens. There is a freeze warning in place for the Wasatch Front, eastern Box Elder County, Tooele/Rush Valleys, and the eastern Uinta Basin as lows tonight could drop into the 20s! Be sure to protect any sensitive plants, protect exposed pipes, and don’t forget to bring the pets inside!

As our skies clear later today, the main story will be how COLD it will get tonight. Lows expected to fall into the 20s and 30s for most with a Freeze Warning for E. Box Elder County, the Wasatch Front, Tooele/Rush Valleys, & the E. Uinta Basin. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/KdWRST2YFH — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 26, 2023

For our Friday, we’ll see a calm but relatively chilly day in northern Utah with highs that will be about 10 degrees below average. In central and southern Utah, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies that run about 5 degrees below seasonal norms.

Heading into the weekend, another cold front will move in from the north. This will send temperatures down even more compared to what we’re seeing out there currently. Moisture with this front looks limited, so it’s not likely to be a repeat of what we’re seeing today.

There will be some potential for showers, though, with the best chance coming to our mountains and areas east of I-15. Daytime highs in northern Utah will be in the 30s and 40s over the weekend while just about all of southern Utah outside of the high country will see 40s and 50s. Even St. George on Sunday will see a high in the upper 50s while it will drop into the 30s at night. For the rest of the state, lows will mainly be in the 10s and 20s over the weekend.

After a weekend that will feel more like late November, high pressure will bring calm skies and a gradual warming trend into next week. It will still be chilly through the first half of the week, but at this point, Halloween looks good with a high in the 50s in Salt Lake while St. George will be in the 60s. If out trick or treating later on, though, it will be cold!