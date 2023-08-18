SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! After a very active day yesterday with severe storms and flooding, today’s weather will bring similar potential.

With plenty of monsoon in place thanks to a low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east, today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern and eastern Utah, while in northern Utah, we’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Down south, the flooding risk remains as a Flood Watch will be in place through this evening from the Central Mountains down through southwestern and southcentral Utah. Flooding will especially be possible in slot canyons, dry washes, burn scars, and low-lying urban areas.

On top of the flooding concerns, there’s a low-end risk of severe storms for southernmost Utah today, as storms could also produce wind gusts over 60 mph.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The risk of Flash Flooding across the Mighty 5 and southern Utah recreational areas is “Probable” again today, but at Zion National Park, Flash Flooding is expected. Avoid backcountry hikes today.

Outside of any wet weather today, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in northern Utah, while southern Utah will check in with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will also be similar to yesterday but will run about 1-3 degrees cooler.

For most, that will still mean highs will mainly range in the 80s and 90s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see low to mid-90s while St. George will come in just shy of 100 degrees. The best chance for storms today will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Past sundown, storm potential will begin to fall. However, even during the overnight hours, a few passing showers and rumbles of thunder will remain possible.

As we move into the weekend, our weather is expected to remain active. This is due to the monsoon moisture in place and the potential additional moisture from what is now Hurricane Hilary in the East Pacific.

THIS WEEKEND – #Hilary could be a tropical storm all the way into S. California, which is very rare. While we likely won't see the deepest tropical moisture in #Utah compared to the SW US, we'll see some. This will keep our flood threat elevated, especially in SW Utah. #utwx pic.twitter.com/JRzRsBIPn2 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 18, 2023

In the coming days, it’s projected to move north, and by the time we get towards the back half of the weekend into early next week, the weakening storm will likely be in either Baja California or southern California and still could be a tropical storm, which is very rare.

There are even tropical storm watches in places for southwestern California, which is the first time that has happened from the National Hurricane Center.

While Hurricane Hilary is expected to weaken by the time it gets to the southwestern United States, it will drag in deep tropical moisture to the SW U.S.

Some spots to our southwest could actually receive a full year’s worth of rain, if not more. Even though it will be technically weakening, it will likely be a significant storm due to the rainfall threat.

The deepest of the tropical moisture will likely miss us just to our west, but if it takes the easterly track through the cone, we could still tap into some of that deep tropical moisture here in Utah, especially along and west of I-15.

On Saturday, most of the moisture we get will be monsoon moisture with a marginal (level 1/4) low-end risk of excessive rainfall that could result in flash flooding for most of Utah, while in SW Utah, some of that tropical moisture could move in, resulting in a slight risk (level 2/4) of excessive rainfall.

By Sunday, we could be tapping into that tropical moisture. There’s a marginal risk of excessive rainfall for most spots along and west of I-15, while southwestern Utah will remain at a slight risk.

Temperatures this weekend will also ease down, with southern Utah expected to see the biggest drop. By Sunday, we could see a high well into the 80s in St. George, while Salt Lake will fall to around the 90-degree mark, which is seasonal.

Even when Hilary fades away and moves away on Monday, all signs are pointing to some moisture hanging around through at least the first half of next week, which would mean we’ll hold onto storm potential as temperatures gradually ease up to near averages by the middle of the week statewide.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!