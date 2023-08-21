WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — In several areas of Utah, including Washington County and south Central Utah, strong storms and flooding are imminent.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a flood watch issued for several portions of Washington County. This includes Zion National Park, Southern Mountains, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Capitol Reef National Park, and Lake Powell.

The rains will also impact Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, St. George, Circleville, Ivins, Hurricane, Springdale, Brian Head, Alton, Panguitch, Koosharem, Bryce Canyon City, Kanab, Escalante, Loa, Torrey, Big Water, and Bullfrog.

“Heavy rain is moving through parts of Utah with a strong southerly flow in places. Waves of storms will continue to impact Utah overnight and for our Tuesday,” Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy said.

This will reportedly continue through Tuesday evening. The excessive runoff may result in flooding of slot canyons, washes, recently burned areas, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the NWS reports.

“The videos coming out of Washington County just show how quickly low-lying areas can flood. Normally dry washes and slot canyons quickly become dangerous, so during these strong storms, it’s best to get to higher ground,” Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy said.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS website states.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you are on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle, NWS reports.

“If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” NWS states on their website. “Move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm”

