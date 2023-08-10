Salt Lake City (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! It’s a calm start to Thursday over northern Utah with increasing showers down south.

The Bottom Line?! Central and southern Utah will likely see very active conditions this afternoon and evening with potential flood concerns.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase throughout the state today with scattered storms primarily for central and southern Utah. As this wet weather pattern makes a comeback, flash flooding is once again a major concern in southern Utah. Popular destinations such as Zion, Bryce, the Staircase, and Glen Canyon/Lake Powell, and other recreation areas, are all at probable flash flood risk today. This impending threat necessitates caution, particularly for outdoor enthusiasts planning backcountry hikes, especially those involving slot canyons.

With the resurgence of monsoonal moisture, today we’ll see an uptick in scattered showers and thunderstorms from mainly the southern two-thirds of the state. While the north may experience limited moisture, isolated showers cannot be ruled out. The best chance for thunderstorm development will likely be south of Salt Lake County.

Temperature-wise, northern regions will hover around seasonal averages, but the influx of moisture down south will maintain temperatures in the moderate range, ranging from the 80s to the 90s. Although severe storms are not the foremost concern, the day might see a few robust storms accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The meteorological picture for Friday suggests that isolated storms could make an appearance throughout the Beehive State, with the highest likelihood in mountainous regions. As the weekend unfolds, lingering moisture will sustain the potential for wet conditions, ensuring that temperatures remain relatively stable.

Early next week, a decline in moisture is anticipated for most locations, translating to clearer skies and a gradual return to typical seasonal temperatures. This means that temperatures should range in the low to mid-90s along the Wasatch Front, while St. George is likely to once again approach the century mark.

