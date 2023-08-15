SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Another round of wet weather is in store for southern Utah with moisture inching into mountain regions up north by Tuesday afternoon.

Bottom Line?! Increasing moisture over central and southern Utah will create heightened flash flood risk for low-lying areas and slot canyons.

The pattern of increasing monsoonal moisture throughout the week will continue each day through the end of the week with a slight chance of thunderstorms for the Wasatch Front by Thursday.

In southern Utah, the skies will experience a mix of cloudiness and sunshine, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Flash flood potential has increased to probable for all recreational areas and hiking or recreating in low-lying areas needs to be avoided until conditions improve.

As for daytime highs, temperatures are projected to climb into the 80s and 90s for most areas, while the city of St. George is expected to maintain seasonal hot temperatures through Friday. This warm trend will persist, with only marginal fluctuations in temperature anticipated into the weekend.

For northern Utah, we will enjoy mostly sunny skies and similar temperature ranges, mainly in the 80s to 90s. Specifically, the Wasatch Front can anticipate temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday. Any notable storm potential will likely remain over the higher terrain in northern Utah through midweek with isolated thunderstorms possible.

By the end of the week, a significant shift in weather conditions is anticipated. Statewide, moisture levels are forecasted to increase. This increase in moisture is bolstered by a trough approaching from the northwest, which will pave the way for a higher probability of showers and thunderstorms across Utah.

This change in weather dynamics is likely to bring relief from the warm temperatures experienced earlier in the week. Notably, both Salt Lake and St. George could experience a cool-down, with high temperatures potentially dropping into the 80s by the end of the weekend. Either way, the weekend is looking active across the state with temperatures falling to roughly 15 degrees cooler than average highs.

Stay tuned!

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!