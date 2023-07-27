SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! After a few unsettled days, the monsoon moisture that has led to showers and thunderstorms is dwindling.

For today though, there’s just enough moisture that we could see spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of I-15 this afternoon and evening. That means for most of today, it will be a hot and breezy day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will once again range roughly 5-10 degrees above average, with most outside of the high country reaching the 90s and triple digits.

As we close out the workweek and move into the beginning of the weekend, high pressure will be in control. This will result in mostly dry skies across the state as daytime highs creep up a little bit for most. Both Friday and Saturday will likely bring highs just above 100 in Salt Lake, while St. George will stay around 110.

Happy Friday eve, #Utah! Going to be a toasty day across the state with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of I-15, as monsoon moisture is now dwindling. #utwx pic.twitter.com/UsHYJ3ZNyo — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) July 27, 2023

After a hot and dry stretch in the coming days, it’s looking more and more likely that by early next week, we’ll see another surge of monsoon moisture.

By Sunday, moisture will begin to move into southern Utah, and by the early portion of next week, that moisture will take hold across the state. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see decent rain chances statewide.

Not only will we see an increase in moisture, but temperatures will also begin to ease down as well. Temperatures will be close to our averages on Monday, but by Tuesday and Wednesday, we could actually see slightly below-average temperatures.

