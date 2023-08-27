SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s a quiet start to the day with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the state.

A drying trend will take place today with limited moisture hanging around the far northeast portion of the state. The area east of I-15 in northern Utah can expect isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with the greatest potential over the high Uinta’s and along far northern mountain ranges. Otherwise, near seasonal temperatures are expected for the much of the state with highs in the low 90s for the Wasatch Front, right near 100 for St. George.

The next main weather feature will be high pressure building overhead. This will cut off the moisture tap and allow dry conditions to settle in statewide for the first half of the work week. With high pressure overhead, we will also see warming temperatures with daytime highs ranging 5-10 degrees above normal by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will start to drop on Wednesday along northern Utah as the ridge starts to slide east. Southern Utah will finally see a cooldown by the end of the week as monsoon moisture moves back in.

Right now, it looks like isolated to scattered storms will begin in southern Utah starting Thursday with increasing potential in northern Utah on Friday. The forecast is still far enough out that the pattern can fluctuate some into the work week. We’ll continue to monitor it for now.

Bottom line?! Moisture is mainly moving out while temperatures start to warm up into the work week.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!