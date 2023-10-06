SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! High pressure is building and the name of the weather game in the Beehive State.

The bottom line? High pressure is in control, and we’ll get some gorgeous weather to round out the workweek and move into the weekend.

After an active and cool start to the workweek, high pressure has returned. This will result in calm days as our temperatures gradually warm with each day being slightly warmer than the last into the weekend. We’ll likely see temperatures remain slightly below seasonal averages with highs returning to near or even slightly above average today before trending a little bit warmer over the weekend.

For today, high temperatures will range mainly in the 70s across northern Utah while in southern Utah, highs will range mainly in the 70s and 80s. Thanks to high pressure being in control, skies will be abundantly sunny across the state. Temperatures remain comfortable into the early evening, but we’ll see temperatures on the chilly side of things tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s for most.

Tomorrow will be similar to what we get today, just with temperatures about 3-5 degrees warmer. The temperatures continue trending upward through the weekend and into Monday, topping off in the upper 70s.

By the weekend, we will be looking at mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs that come in near or even slightly above average. Should be an absolutely stunning weekend weatherwise so make plans to spend time outside because this storm currently moving through is a reminder that the colder air isn’t too far away!

The temperatures continue trending upward through the weekend and into Monday, topping off in the upper 70s. If we’re looking for changes, those could arrive by the middle of next week with the arrival of our next system. Looks like this system could bring a decent chance of wet weather for the northern half of the state while temperatures ease down to slightly below averages.

We are continuing to track the movement of next week's system and will bring the latest, most accurate forecast, so stay on top of the latest 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online!